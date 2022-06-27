Two men shot after dispute in Ga. neighborhood, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a dispute led to two men being shot, police said.

Police responded to a person shot call on Tullifenney Court in Grayson just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned of at least two men suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds who were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicle.

The condition of the men is unknown.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and motive is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip here.

