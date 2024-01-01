Two men shot early New Year's Day at Hopewell shopping center

HOPEWELL – Police are investigating a shooting early New Year’s Day at a city shopping center that left two men injured.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at Cavalier Square, police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. Police were alerted to it when one of the victims showed up at TriCities Hospital with a leg wound. Minutes later, a second victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Both men are expected to be OK, Allen said.

Authorities located “multiple spent cartridges of different calibers,” near the Winston Churchill Drive entrance to the shopping center, Allen said in the email.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. If you have info but wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

Throughout the Tri-City area, there were reports of “celebratory” gunfire as New Year’s Eve became New Year’s Day despite law enforcement warnings about shooting into the air. Residents in Petersburg and Hopewell took to Facebook to note what they heard and for how long it continued.

