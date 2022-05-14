Two men shot Friday night in Gastonia, police say

Two men were shot in Gastonia on Friday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said they responded before 10 p.m. to two shootings, one in the area of Glen Street and Ridge Avenue and another at an unknown location.

ALSO READ: DA says officers cleared in November 2021 deadly shooting in Gaston County

Two men were shot. One of the men was suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

#GastoniaPD investigating 2 shootings. 1 occurred in area of Glen St & Ridge Ave. Unknown where 2nd shooting occurred at this point.



2 males reported shot, one w/ life-threatening injuries.



Investigation ongoing. Updates posted as info becomes available.



Call rcvd 9:57pm pic.twitter.com/cyohiEdTE9 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 14, 2022

It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Channel 9 has reached out to Gastonia police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Still hear the bang’: Man hurt in random Gaston Co. shooting speaks out for the first time)







