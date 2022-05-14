Two men shot Friday night in Gastonia, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Two men were shot in Gastonia on Friday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said they responded before 10 p.m. to two shootings, one in the area of Glen Street and Ridge Avenue and another at an unknown location.

Two men were shot. One of the men was suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Channel 9 has reached out to Gastonia police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

