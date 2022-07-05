Two men shot after Independence Day gathering

Jul. 5—Two men were shot and injured after a July 4th gathering in Frederick early Tuesday morning, police said.

Both were transferred to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but the status of both individuals is still unknown, Frederick City Police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

City police responded to a report of gunshots at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, near Fort Detrick. There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body and he was taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter.

Later, at around 2 a.m, the second victim went to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was then also transported to Shock Trauma, Etzler said.

Police believe the incident was targeted, but there is no immediate threat to the public, he said.

Police said they would release more information as they become available.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel