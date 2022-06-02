Two men shot, injured Thursday in Portsmouth

Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

Two men were injured — one of them seriously — in an afternoon shooting Thursday in Portsmouth, according to police.

Emergency dispatchers were called about the shooting, in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road in the Armistead Forest neighborhood, at 4 p.m. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, Portsmouth police said in a Twitter post.

One of the men has injuries police described as life threatening. The second man’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.

No further details were released as of Thursday afternoon.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories