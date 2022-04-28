Two men shot inside Ballard shelter

KIRO 7 News Staff
Two men were shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting inside a shelter in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ at Northwest 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northwest.

Police said a fight at the shelter escalated into shots being fired. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a 49-year-old man with a graze wound to his arm.

Seattle Fire Department medics took both men to Harborview Medical Center.

“Officers arrived, and got a description of the suspect, and were able to take the suspect into custody a few blocks away,” said SPD Detective Valerie Carson.

Police found a handgun in some bushes nearby.

The 35-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault.

Seattle police officers said they found this handgun in some bushes nearby.
