Two men shot inside DeKalb County intersection, police say

DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a vehicle accident and a person shot.

When police arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster off the roadway. Inside of the vehicle, police located a 21-year-old man who was driving with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police also located a second man, also in his 20s, in the parking lot of the QuikTrip nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Witnesses told officials the victim’s car was traveling southbound on Wesley Chapel Road when occupants in another vehicle fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Both men were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, police said.

IN OTHER NEWS:







