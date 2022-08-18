Two men shot and killed outside Kansas City, Kansas home Wednesday evening: police

Two men were killed in a shooting that unfolded outside of a Kansas City, Kansas home on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Haskell Avenue on reports of a shooting there, Officer T.J. Tomasic, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Both men were found dead when officers arrived, Tomasic said.

The killings marked the city’s 26th and 27th homicides so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City, Kansas saw a total of 51 homicides.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit is handling the investigation. Police were asking anyone with information about the double slaying to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.