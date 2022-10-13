Two men shot, killed on Saturday night in Butler County identified

Oct. 12—Hamilton police have identified the victim and suspect from Saturday's officer-involved shooting as they continue the investigation.

Stephaun S. Jones, 25, of Asbury Court in Liberty Twp., was arrested in the 6400 block of Tara Brooke Court in Fairfield Twp. Jones was chased by the 911 caller from the 1900 block of Fairgrove in Hamilton, where Sidney T. Printup, 25, of Saturn Drive in Fairfield, was shot to death and his body dumped onto the road.

Jones was transported to West Chester Hospital on Saturday night, where he later died.

Officers Bryan Bowling, a five-year Hamilton Police Department veteran, and James Leisinger, a two-year Hamilton police veteran, were involved in Jones' arrest.

According to the police report, the vehicle driven by Jones was heading east on Ohio 4, which is also Fairgrove Avenue in that section of the city, near Campbell Drive. Jones' vehicle "ran off the left side" of the road through the parking lot at 1930 Fairgrove Ave, running over a small shrub. That vehicle, a silver Ford Focus driven by Jones, continued into the neighboring parking lot and was struck by a second vehicle, a white Cadillac XT4. That second vehicle struck a third vehicle.

Jones immediately fled the scene in the heavily damaged vehicle with flat tires, but not before he allegedly shot Printup after he exited the silver Ford Focus. Printup died at the scene of the accident.

The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Saturday, and officers were dispatched to the accident scene on Fairgrove Avenue a minute later and arrived within five minutes from the 911 call. They cleared the Fairgrove accident scene after about an hour.

There were multiple calls to 911, but one of the 911 callers had followed Jones' vehicle, which traveled into Fairfield Twp. The caller, in a pickup truck, said Jones' car was losing parts as he drove.

The vehicle pulled onto Morris Road, and the caller in the pickup truck described Jones as wearing a leopard print shirt and was "running in between houses."

Fairfield Twp. officers responded to Morris Road but Jones ran into a treeline. Multiple agencies assisted in the search, and the suspect was located by two Hamilton Police officers in the 6400 block of Tara Brooke Court in Fairfield Twp. just after 8 p.m.

The suspect was confronted by the officers and pulled a gun on them. The officers were prompted to discharge their firearms and the suspect was shot, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting and Bowling and Leisinger have been placed on administrative leave per Hamilton's department policy. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said he would present the officer-involved shooting to the grand jury, which is something he does with any officer-involved shooting, after BCI completes its investigation.

Autopsies of the two people were scheduled for Monday. Identities had not been released late Monday afternoon by the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit previously told the Journal-News there are multiple investigations underway involving both incidents, and there are no additional suspects are connected to the Fairgrove shooting.

"It is still very early, and there's a lot of work left to do, "the chief said. "From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics, and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else."