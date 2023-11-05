Two men shot and killed in Washington Park, police say

Two men are dead after separate shootings in Washington Park early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

At about 1 a.m., police found a 29-year-old man in an alley in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

About 15 minutes later, a 30-year old man was standing in the alley in the 300 block of East 59th Street when someone in a black sedan shot him in the back, police said. The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody for either of the shootings and police said they are investigating.

