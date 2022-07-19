Two men shot minutes apart in same Brooklyn neighborhood, Mayor Adams says shooting sprees ‘unacceptable’

Two men were shot in separate incidents in the same Brooklyn neighborhood Monday, police said.

In the first shooting, a 33-year-old man was sitting on a vintage scooter eating dinner when he got into an argument with another man he knew on S. 2nd St. near Keap St. in Williamsburg about 6:35 p.m., police and sources said.

As the men tussled on the pavement, a gun was pulled and the victim was shot in the leg and hand. The wounded man made his way to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated and is expected to recover.

Two minutes later and about a mile away, bullets were sprayed outside the Hylan Houses on Moore St. near Humboldt St., striking a 38-year-old man in the shoulder and back, cops said.

Rahtwek Shawn, 50, watched from the corner as the gunman ran up behind the victim and fired off shots.

“He didn’t say nothing, he just came up behind him and shot him,” Shawn said. “He didn’t even know he was shot.”

Shawn pulled a bag of ice from an ice chest outside a nearby bodega and ran to the wounded man, recounting, “I told him, ‘relax, as long as you can hear me you’re going to be all right.’”

Shawn said he ripped the man’s shirt open and found one of the bullet holes.

“He was bleeding, all I could do was stick my finger in it and put the ice on,” Shawn said. “He was saying he couldn’t feel his legs. I told him to keep his eyes open.”

The wounded man was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“God bless him and his family,” Shawn said.

The shootings come after a bloody weekend with 26 people shot, three fatally.

“The amount of shootings we witnessed is unacceptable, and we’re going to continue to be as aggressive as possible to go after these dangerous people that our court systems are continuing allow out,” Mayor Adams said on Monday in response to the gun violence.