Two men shot Monday in West Baltimore; Saturday shooting victim dies

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in the Carrollton Ridge area of West Baltimore, police said.

Alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, police said they responded to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street just after 2 p.m. and found the victims, both 25, shot in the legs. The victims said the shooting occurred in that area, according to police.

Both victims were expected to survive, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499, or to use the anonymous Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Earlier Monday, police said the victim of a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of Russell Street died from his injuries. Police did not identify the man.

Anyone with information about that shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or the Metro Crime Stoppers.