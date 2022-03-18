Two men shot near downtown Baltimore on Friday afternoon, police say

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood, leaving nearby residents alarmed at the brazen display of violence that unfolded on South Charles Street near a parked minivan in the middle of the workday.

Baltimore police said both victims were hospitalized with injuries. One is 18 and the other has not been identified, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 1:59 p.m. in the 500 block of South Charles Street near the Inner Harbor, police said. There, they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Holy [expletive]. I moved here to get away from this [expletive],” said Connor Murray, 28, who lives in a nearby apartment building. “This city is next level.”

Murray said he moved to the Otterbein area from Canton after several incidents there, including having his car stolen and being robbed at gunpoint.

Another neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her safety, said she had stepped outside for a casual smoke break a little before 2 p.m. when she heard five gunshots loud and clear. She later discovered the shooting scene right around the corner from her apartment.

“At first I thought it must be fireworks or something, but in the middle of the day? This area is real busy,” she said.

Another woman was walking her dog nearby when the gunshots rang out, the neighbor said, and the two looked at each other startled and incredulous, with the same alarmed expression reflected on their faces.

While detectives processed the scene, they focused on a dark blue minivan whose passenger door hung open and license plate askew. The vehicle was parked along the side of South Charles Street. It appeared the victims were approaching the car or getting inside when the shooting unfolded.

Some clothes and other items lay strewn on the pavement near the van, including a pair of sunglasses, a red backpack and some cash. Police placed evidence markers next to at least two shell casings that had landed in the street.

The scene itself was relatively quiet, but several people walked by and asked what happened, then reacted with shock.

Two employees of a nearby restaurant said they heard popping sounds from inside the kitchen but thought little of it. They laughed in grim disbelief at the scene.

“I didn’t really think it was gunshots because we’re downtown, we’re in the harbor,” one of them said, asking to remain anonymous because of safety concerns. “I thought it was a construction site or something.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison arrived on scene about an hour after the shooting and spoke with investigating officers. He declined to provide additional information about the incident, saying the details were still speculative and the investigation just beginning.

Southern District detectives are asking people with information to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866Lockup.

This article will be updated.