Two men shot near home in Fox Meadows, police say

Two men were rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out in the Fox Meadows neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the bullets began flying around 4 p.m. on Fox Burrow Circle.

Two males were shot, according to police.

MPD said one of those men was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

Police said there is no suspect information.

If you have any idea who pulled the trigger that sent these two men to the hospital, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

