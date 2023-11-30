Two men shot near Tacoma homeless shelter
Two men were shot early Thursday morning near a homeless shelter in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
At about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of South 14th Street, near the Nativity House.
When officers arrived, they found two men -- ages 35 and 47 -- with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries to their legs.
Officers treated the victims with tourniquets until medics with the Tacoma Fire Department arrived.
Both men were transported to a hospital.
An unknown suspect ran from the scene. The circumstances that led up to the shooting is unknown.
Police are investigating.