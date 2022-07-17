Two men shot, one arrested and another sought after a fight at this Bellingham nightclub

Two men were shot, one was arrested and another is sought after a fight broke out near a Bellingham nightclub, shortly after midnight Sunday, July 17, according to police.

Gawain Allen Orcutt was booked at 3:10 a.m. Sunday into Whatcom County Jail for three counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $150,000.

Two groups of people were fighting near the Underground Nightclub, 211 E Chestnut St., and police were alerted that shots were fired, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Orcutt, 23 from Mount Vernon, allegedly got a handgun from a nearby SUV, fired in the air, then “shot directly” at a 42-year-old man, striking him in the foot, causing a non-life-threatening injury. He shot several more rounds at a 30-year-old-man and a 25-year-old-woman by a car, damaging the car, Murphy wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Witnesses told police a second suspect involved in the fight also retrieved a gun and began firing into the crowd, hitting a 20-year-old man who sustained a serious leg injury.

Both victims, who were not named by police, were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Bellingham Police K-9 Destro and his handler found Orcutt walking downtown and arrested him, Murphy wrote. The second suspect is still sought.

“More than a dozen shell casings, from two different weapons, were recovered at the scene,” Murphy wrote. Detectives are working to identify and locate the second suspect and ask anyone with information to call 360-778-8611.