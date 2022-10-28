Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Lower Manhattan apartment building lobby

Two men were shot, with one of them wounded critically, in a lower Manhattan public housing building Thursday, according to police.

The men, ages 21 and 24, were riding the elevator down to the lobby in a Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza NYCHA building on E. 12th St. near Avenue C in the East Village when the doors opened around 7:40 p.m., cops and a witness said.

“The guy in the lobby started shooting the guys in the elevator,” said Kevin Doja, who was delivering pharmaceuticals in the building. “There were three, maybe four shots.”

The 21-year-old man was blasted in the torso and the 24-year-old was shot in the left leg, police said.

One of the men rode the elevator back up to a fifth-floor apartment, sources said.

“The other one on the floor was almost dead,” said Doja. “I just started running.”

“It was crazy scary,” he added. “I didn’t want him to shoot me.”

The shooter, described by police as a Black man wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue hat, took off.

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where the younger man was in critical condition, police said.

Cops are still searching for the shooter. There were no immediate arrests.