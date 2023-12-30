Two men shot, one critically, on Brooklyn street: police

Two men were shot, one critically, during a violent clash just steps from a Brooklyn school, police said Saturday.

Cops responding to a report of shots fired raced to Flatlands Ave. near Elton St. by the Fairfield Towers in East New York about 9:30 p.m. found two men with gunshot wounds sprawled out on the concrete.

One victim, 33, had been shot in the head, cops said. The other victim, 41, had been shot in the back.

The shooting took place a short distance from the Spring Creek Community School.

EMS rushed both men to Brookdale University Medical Center, where the younger man remained in critical condition Saturday. The other victim was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made and a motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.

The double shooting comes as the city is poised to end the year with a 24% drop in shootings.

As of Dec. 24, the NYPD investigated 967 shootings, 310 fewer than the 1,277 the year before.

Homicides were also down 11% for the year, cops said. As of Dec. 24 cops had catalogued 380 murders, compared to 429 this time last year.

Violent assaults, however, were up for the year, by 6%. Cops handled 27,299 assaults as of Dec. 24, 1,554 more than the 25,745 that occurred last year.