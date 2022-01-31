Two men shot, one fatally, in separate incidents Sunday in Baltimore

A 66-year-old man was fatally shot and a 40-year-old man was injured in separate shootings Sunday in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Rueckert Ave. just before 6 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the Waltherson neighborhood, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

About two hours before, Northwest District patrol officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

It is believed the man might have been shot in the area of West Park Heights and Rogers avenues in the Pimlico Good Neighbors neighborhood.

