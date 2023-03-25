Two men shot, one fatally, following Saturday morning chase: police

A fight inside a Bronx nightspot turned deadly early Saturday when two men were chased to a nearby school and shot, police said.

Two men, ages 34 and 33, were leaving a lounge on E. Tremont Ave. near Marmion Ave. in Crotona about 3 a.m. when they got into an argument with several revelers, cops said.

The victims left the lounge, got into their car and drove off, but someone from the other group pursued them for two blocks and began blasting away at them, police said.

The older victim was shot multiple times and was found dead inside his car.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. The victim’s name wasn’t disclosed as cops track down relatives.

The younger victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm, cops said. He got out of the car and jumped into a friend’s auto and was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he’s expected to survive.

The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

The early-morning shooting took place just paces from MS 129, the Academy for Independent Learning, police said.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter.