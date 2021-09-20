Two men shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan nightclub

Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a Manhattan nightclub at closing time early Monday, police said.

Shots rang out outside the Opus Lounge on 10th Ave. near W. 203rd St. in Inwood about 4:10 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed a 35-year-old man struck in the upper body to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

A 42-year-old man struck in the right forearm was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The victims had just exited the club when they were shot, police believe. The gunman and one or two men with him fled and are being sought.

It wasn’t immediately clear if both men were intended targets.