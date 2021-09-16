Two men shot, one fatally, in drug-related gunfight with each other on Brooklyn street

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Thursday during a drug-related gunfight with each other on a Brooklyn street, police sources said.

The two men, ages 29 and 30, squared off outside a grocery store on Lewis Ave. near Myrtle Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 5:15 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed the younger man, with multiple gunshot wounds all over his body, to Woodhull Medical Center, where he died, officials said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The older victim was hit in the neck but ran off. He made it four blocks before collapsing on Ditmars St. near Myrtle Ave., cops said. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Charges were pending against the surviving victim.