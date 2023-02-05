Two men shot, one fatally, at a Shell gas station in Hillsborough

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a Hillsborough Shell gas station Saturday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Deputies said the suspect shot the driver and the passenger of a car, before stealing it and driving away.

Deputies said the shooter and the passenger of the car had just recently met. The passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the gas station and released.

The stolen car was recovered, deputies said, but no arrests have been made.

“[W]hile we have determined this is an isolated incident, we will not stop until this suspect is found,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “We are asking anyone with information on this shooting to reach out to us immediately.”

To contact the sheriff’s office with tips about the shooting, call (813) 247-8200.