Two men shot, one fatally, on Brooklyn street

Two men were shot, one fatally, on a Brooklyn street Sunday afternoon, cops said.

The victims were standing near Van Siclen Ave. and Fulton St. in East New York when a gunman opened fire about 1:30 p.m., police said.

One of the men was mortally wounded when a bullet struck his armpit, cops said. The second victim was hit in the hand.

The shooter ran off.

Medics took both men to Brookdale University Hospital but the man shot in the armpit couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.