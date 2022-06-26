Two men shot, one fatally, on a bus in West Garfield Park, police say

Two men were shot on a bus Sunday, one fatally, in West Garfield Park, authorities said.

At approximately, 1:17 p.m., two male offenders with firearms entered a bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, according to a Chicago Police Department notification. Police did not say what kind of bus it was.

The offenders walked toward the back of the bus and fired at two men, police said. The two shooters then left the bus and fled eastbound.

A man whose age was not given was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, but he later died from his injuries, police said. A 24-year-old had a graze wound to the head but refused medical attention on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

