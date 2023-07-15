Two men shot each other in alleged road rage incident in Richmond. One has been charged.

Police in Richmond say two men were injured in a shooting after an alleged road rage incident a few weeks ago, and on Friday, one of them was charged.

Just after noon on June 30, police said they found one man, who they did not publicly identify, shot once in the abdomen on Jason Drive and another, identified as Aaron Estell-Bradshaw, shot in the abdomen, arm and hand on Lowell Avenue.

“Officers collected evidence, gathered witness statements, and determined the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred before the shooting,” the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday.

Police said they think Estell-Bradshaw went to Jason Drive and “confronted and shot the victim” there. That man returned fire, hitting Estell-Bradshaw three times, after which Estell-Bradshaw went to Lowell Avenue, police said.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital, where they have been receiving treatment. Both are expected to survive, police said.

After he was released from care Friday, police said they arrested Estell-Bradshaw, 29, of Richmond, charging him with first-degree assault, criminal mischief and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Richmond police said Estell-Bradshaw was being held by the Division of Community Corrections in Fayette County Friday evening.