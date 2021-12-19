Two men shot outside a Fresno home. Police investigating possible street gang ties

Two men were shot late Saturday evening in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Avenue after the Fresno Police Department received a 10-round ShotSpotter electronic activation, Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Officers found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds — one to the legs and the other to the torso.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Biggs said the two victims are from Kerman and arrived in a vehicle with three other people at a home to visit friends. The two victims were outside the vehicle and saw a dark-colored vehicle that pulled up and were asked who they were representing.

“Don’t know what the response was, but after asking the question, that is when they opened fire on the victims,” Biggs said.

The vehicle they arrived in was also struck. There were no other injuries.

The Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) and detectives are investigating the shooting.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be gang-related,” Biggs said. “We still have some follow-up we have to do on that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.