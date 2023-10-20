Two men shot outside of Poverello House in Fresno. Suspect fled the scene, police say

Two men were shot outside the Poverello House near downtown Fresno on Thursday afternoon and rushed to the hospital.

Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the shooting in front of the Poverello House on F Street south of Ventura Avenue happened just before 3 p.m.

Officers responded and found the two men had been struck by gunfire. One victim, who is in his mid-30s, was struck at least once in the left side of his torso. The other victim, also in his mid-30s, was struck once in the lower body, Trueba Vega said.

Both were taken to a local hospital; one was in stable condition while the other’s status was unknown.

The suspect was believed to be wearing dark clothing and ran from the scene northbound on Santa Clara Street towards F Street, Trueba Vega said.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting as detectives are investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video.

It’s not immediately known how many shots were fired, Trueba Vega said. The shooting was outside of the range of the department’s Shot Spotter detection system.

The Poverello House is a private, nonprofit organization that serves Fresno’s unhoused population.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.