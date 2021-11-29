Two men shot Saturday night at home on Crosier Street in Akron

Akron Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on East Crosier Street that injured two men.

Two men were shot Saturday night at a home on East Crosier Street in Akron.

The men, ages 18 and 29, took themselves to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with what are believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries, Akron police said Monday. The 18-year-old was struck in the lower leg, while the 29-year-old was shot in the hip, police said.

The men were inside the residence and were hit when an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into the house following what police said was an earlier altercation.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of East Crosier Street. Police said they found two guns and other unspecified evidence during a search of the residence. The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood south of Interstate 76 in East Akron.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

