Two men shot in separate incidents, Richland County deputies say

Two men were shot in separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Both gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the victim’s conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of Joyner Street, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the Eastover area of Richland County.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire and found a man who had been shot in the lower body, the sheriff’s department said.

Hours later, at about 5 a.m., deputies responded to a call about another shooting at Rose Gold Club at 2219 Broad River Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Columbia, near Exit 65 on Interstate 20.

When they arrived, deputies discovered a man who had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

There was no word on the shooters involved in either of the incidents, or a motive for the gunfire. There’s no information that indicates the shootings were related.

The sheriff’s department said both shootings were isolated incidents and “there does not appear to be a threat to the public.”

No arrests have been reported in either of the shootings, which continue to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on either or both of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or, submit an online tip.