Two men shot steps from Bronx playground in drug deal gone wrong

Two men were shot and wounded on a Bronx street steps from a playground Wednesday, according to police.

The victims were on Nelson Ave. near W. 165th St. and Nelson Playground in Highbridge, where police sources said they were involved in a drug deal.

The deal went sideways and gunfire rang out around 4:55 p.m., cops and sources said.

Franklin Lugo Medina was parked nearby when bullets flew, striking his Honda Pilot.

“There were three of them and one of them was shooting,” he recalled. “He was shooting at some guys and he shot up my car. My heart was pumping hard.”

“When the shooting started, I jumped out of the car immediately,” Medina added.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm and a 33-year-old man was blasted in the abdomen.

They were both taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for three men who fled in a Ford Explorer, sources said.

There were no immediate arrests.