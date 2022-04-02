Two men shot at Tampa’s Status Night Club, police say

TAMPA — Two men were shot early Saturday morning at West Tampa’s Status Night Club.

Tampa Police say the injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

The incident took place at about 2:24 a.m. at the club at 4235 N. Armenia Ave. After the shooting, police say the two men left the area without talking to officers at the scene.

Police alerted local hospitals for possible victims of gunshot wounds. The two men arrived at an undisclosed local hospital, and officers spoke to them at the hospital.

Police did not release any details or say what led to the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.