Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.

An argument started and the two male suspects fired shots at the victims.

At this time, the suspects are not in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

