Two men shot, wounded after argument in southeast Fort Worth neighborhood

A dispute between a man and a woman’s former boyfriend ended in a shooting Sunday night on Pecos Street, leaving the two men wounded, Fort Worth police said.

An argument began after the former boyfriend of the woman had arrived to drop off their child from a visitation.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Pecos Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was the current boyfriend of the woman.

This incident began as a verbal argument between two men. A suspect in the case is the former boyfriend of the girlfriend.

The suspect and former girlfriend share a child together and he had arrived to drop off the child from a visitation.

An argument began between the suspect and the 27-year-old man escalated to physical violence and then ended in gunfire, with both men producing firearms and discharged them resulting in the victim being struck in the stomach, Fort Worth police said.

The suspect fled the scene. The 27-year-old man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for medical treatment.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, another hospital notified Fort Worth police that a man had arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Fort Worth police believe that man is the suspect and gun violence unit detectives are investigating.