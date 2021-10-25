Two men shot, wounded in separate shootings in north Fort Worth, police say
Two men were shot and injured Sunday night in separate shootings in north Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.
One case was a road rage incident and police had not released a motive for the second shooting.
The men were in good condition and they were taken to local hospitals after the shootings.
The first shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Loving Avenue.
A man was shot during a road rage incident, but Fort Worth police did not provide any other details.
At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police responded to a second shooting call at 1301 Circle Park Boulevard.
Police arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Fort Worth police did not provide any other information on the shooting on Circle Park Boulevard.