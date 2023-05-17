Two men sought in homicide of 19-year-old Marietta man

May 17—A search continued Wednesday for two homicide suspects after a Marietta man was fatally assaulted Tuesday night in Bartow County.

Deputies responded to the call of an assault in progress at the Parkway Station condos, a short drive from Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Caleb Demond Thomas, 19, was treated at the scene by first responders and was transported to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses reported a silver, four-door Toyota Tacoma was parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive near Grand Central Way Southeast.

Thomas was seen running from the vehicle, Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap said, and two men chased Thomas and assaulted him prior to leaving in the Toyota.

The driver was described as a white male in his 20s wearing no shirt and the passenger was also described as a white male in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050, ext. 6025.