Two men sought in road rage shootout at Fayetteville intersection

Investigators are searching for two Fayetteville men in a road rage incident last week in which one person was injured in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection near Cliffdale Elementary School.

Warrants have been issued for Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills, and Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover, charging each with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

According to a news release, the shooting was reported at 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg and another to the shoulder, police spokesman Officer Jeremy Strickland said. According to Strickland, the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

Police said the shooting victim was in his car with his wife and 1-year-old child at the time of the shooting. According to the release, the wife and child were not injured.

Strickland said investigators believe McNeill and Teasley were in a gold Jeep Cherokee and had been tailgating the victim. When the vehicles reached the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads, the gunfight erupted, according to Strickland.

"We don't have reason to believe (the victim) actually shot the suspects," he said.

Witnesses identified the suspect vehicle and police later located it, identifying the occupants, the release said.

McNeill is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his face, neck, and arms.

Teasley is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head, and multiple tattoos on both arms.

The two men were described in the release as "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

