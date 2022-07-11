Two men stabbed in Frederick

Jul. 11—Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning, in what police say was not a random act of violence.

Around 2:36 a.m, Frederick Police Department responded to the area of 90 Waverley Drive and found two men with several stab wounds, police said Monday in a news release.

One man suffered multiple stab wounds, and the second was stabbed once, city police Lt. Jonathan Holler said. A knife was used in both stabbings, he said.

Police said they provided aid and both men were taken to area hospitals. The second man has since been released from Frederick Health Hospital, Holler said.

As of Monday afternoon, the man with multiple stab wounds was still at a hospital in stable condition, Holler said.

Holler said police determined that the stabbings weren't random, but they aren't giving out more details.

The news release said there will be an increased police presence in the Waverley Drive area.

