Two men stabbed multiple times while trying to help 61-year-old Asian woman being robbed in Queens

Two suspects were arrested for robbing and stabbing a 61-year-old Asian woman, as well as two men who tried to intervene on her behalf outside a pizzeria in Queens, New York.



Police said the woman, who remains unidentified, was attacked by 30-year-old Robert Whack and 18-year-old Supreme Gooding outside of Louie’s Pizza at Baxter Avenue and Judge Street in Elmhurst on Saturday night.



When the owner of the pizzeria, Louie Suljovic, and his 68-year-old father rushed to intervene on her behalf, they were both stabbed multiple times before the attackers fled.



“Local Military veteran and pizzeria owner Louie was working behind the counter at Louie’s pizza when he and his father witnessed an elderly woman being robbed outside. Without hesitation, they jumped into action to help and were stabbed in the process,” the NYPD 110th Precinct tweeted.





Thanks to the quick response of third platoon patrol, PO O’Donnel and Lt. Korpolinski apprehended two perpetrators while other responding officers provided immediate medical attention. Louie and his father are now recovering thanks to the staff at @NYCHealthSystem Elmhurst(2/3)

— NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) March 28, 2022







“During the pandemic, Louie remained open and donated meals to Elmhurst Hospital staff and first responders,” Deputy Inspector Jonathan K. Cermeli added. “He and his father are among the very best New York has to offer. We thank them for their bravery and wish them a speedy recovery.”



The two suspects have been arrested. Whack was charged with robbery, assault, possession of a criminal weapon and possession of a controlled substance, while the teen, Gooding, was charged with robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.



Suljovic and his father are currently recovering in a nearby Elmhurst hospital. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $15,000 was launched to help them pay for their medical expenses and staff while the pizzeria remains closed.



