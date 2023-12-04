Two men stabbed near Athens, officials searching for suspect, woman
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that two men were stabbed in the Oak Ridge subdivision near Athens just after midnight on Sunday. Visit this article to learn more: https://www.ketk.com/news/crime-public-safety/two-men-stabbed-near-athens-officials-searching-for-suspect-woman/ KETK/FOX51 News covers East Texas, bringing you the latest local stories, weather, sports and lifestyle coverage from the Piney Woods. Keep up with KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.ketk.com/ Download the KETK/FOX51 app: https://www.ketk.com/apps/ Subscribe to KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.youtube.com/@KETK Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KETKnbc and https://www.facebook.com/kfxkfox51