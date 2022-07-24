Two men stabbed outside bar in Arlington

Police are investigating after two men were reportedly stabbed during a fight outside of a bar on Saturday night, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Just before 11:40 p.m., police responded to reports of several people fighting in the parking lot of the Longhorn Saloon on Smokey Point Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two men with injuries “consistent with infliction by an edged weapon.”

Both men were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. One man was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and later booked a 33-year-old Marysville man into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time, but this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department, referencing case number 2022-14128.