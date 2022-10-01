Two men steal $800 in clothing from Kohl’s, Memphis Police say

Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help with information on two men who walked into Kohl’s and left without paying.

On Sep. 28, two men walked into the Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway, in Cordova.

The two stole $800 worth of clothing, then walked out without paying, police said.

Police also said that the suspects fled in a maroon vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Sgt S. Grigsby at Appling Farms Station at 901-636-4487.

