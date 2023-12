Dec. 29—Two men stole a woman's wallet at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Trader Joe's store on Stockdale Highway, and later used its contents for fraudulent purposes, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

BPD described one suspect as a bald white man with a goatee, around 35 to 45 years old. The second is described as a white man with brown hair and a brown beard with glasses.