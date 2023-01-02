The Amarillo police department respond to reports of shots fired to find two male victims with serious injuries new years day.

Amarillo Police Department

On Jan. 1 at 1:18 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Polk on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with serious injuries resulting from a gunshot.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals as a result of their injuries. Names of the victims have yet to be released. It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence. APD's Violet Crimes Squad was called to the scene and have reported this to be an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Two men suffer serious injuries in new year's day shooting in Amarillo