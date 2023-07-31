Two men suspected of breaking into cars in Paulding County

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people who either broke into or attempted to break into dozens of vehicles in the Seven Hills community of northern Paulding County.

The crimes happened in the early morning hours of Monday, July 31.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect seen dressed in all black clothing and wearing masks and backpacks in video surveillance footage.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to call 911 if they see the suspects or if they have been victimized.

The sheriff’s office also reminds residents to lock their car doors and remove all of your valuables from your vehicle every evening.

