Two men suspected in drive-by shooting outside Bellingham apartment building Monday night

Bellingham Police arrested two men suspected in a drive-by shooting Monday night that sent several bullets into a Barkley neighborhood apartment building, narrowly missing a sleeping woman.

Carlos Antonio Machado, 22, and Dylan Roy Morris, 22, were booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, May 17, on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, reckless endangerment, second-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of police. Morris also was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called at 10:54 p.m. Monday, May 16, to the 3100 block of Studio Lane, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log.

Several bullets entered at least one apartment and landed “several feet” from where a woman was sleeping, according to the log, but police noted “countless number of residents were placed at risk of serious harm and/or death.”

No injuries were reported in the log entry.

Machado and Morris were located leaving the area in a vehicle and later fled on foot, according to the log, but a police K9 was able to locate them and they were arrested.

The Bellingham Herald has asked police for more details on the incident.