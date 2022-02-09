Port Orchard police are investigating two burglaries late Tuesday and Wednesday where suspects used a stolen truck to ram their way into a Mexican restaurant and a gas station convenience store.

At about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday an alarm summoned officers to Puerta Vallarta, 1599 Lund Ave., where they found the doors to the restaurant damaged.

“From the evidence on the scene, it appeared an unknown person had purposely driven into the doors with a dual rear-wheeled truck,” the department reported in a statement released Wednesday.

Two burglary suspects of the Extra Mile convenience store are shown in security video.

About four hours later, another alarm sent officers to the Extra Mile convenience store, 280 Tremont Place West. Officers arrived to find the front glass door smashed in.

Security camera footage shows a dual rear-wheeled Ford truck driving into the store, according to the statement.

The footage then shows two white males entering the store and stealing tobacco products.

Security footage shows the truck, reported stolen, used in burglaries at two Port Orchard businesses.

A coffee stand in the parking lot was also burglarized, according to the statement.

Investigators tracked the Ford truck – a 2006 F550 – to Pierce County, where it had been reported stolen.

Investigators released photos of the two suspects. One is shown wearing a white paper mask and a black hoodie. The other, with red hair, is wearing a black and gray Bud Light baseball hat, blue and black sunglasses, a red bandanna, a brown hoodie and light brown boots.

Those with information on the suspects can contact Port Orchard police at 360-876-1700 or police@cityofportorchard.us.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Two men suspected of ramming stolen truck into Port Orchard businesses