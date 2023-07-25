Two men suspected of robbing cannabis driver in Adelanto

A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto and sheriff's deputies believe they have the men responsible.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a robbery in the 12000 block of Sand Court.

The delivery driver for a cannabis retailer said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men, who left the location in a late model Ford Taurus, sheriff’s officials reported.

After notification went out to surrounding law enforcement agencies, Victorville sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. The two men inside the car, Jonathyn Russkizzee, 26, of Victorville and Jakye Randolph, 23, of Adelanto, were positively identified as the robbers, sheriff’s officials said.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of being armed while robbing a retail cannabis delivery driver in Adelanto.

Deputies said they also found marijuana inside the trunk of the vehicle, and money in the center console.

Investigators believe the suspects threw the weapon out of the vehicle after the robbery. The weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, was later recovered.

Randolph and Russkizzee were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery. They were booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

