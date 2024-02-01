Two men from Tennessee driving on Interstate 4 shot by person in passing vehicle

Two men from Tennessee visiting the Orlando area were shot while driving on Interstate 4 near Deltona on Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were notified of the shooting by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at 8:47 p.m.

According to trooper Migdalisis Garcia, a 61-year-old man and a 19-year-old passenger, both from Tennessee, were traveling east on I-4 in their 2017 Mercedes Benz when a sport utility vehicle or pickup behind them started flashing its high beam lights at them.

The Tennessee driver moved into the center lane to get out of the unknown SUV/pickup's way. That vehicle then fired a shot at the Mercedes Benz as it passed, Garcia said.

The suspect vehicle fled.

The bullet went through the driver’s window, and struck the 61-year-old driver and his 19-year-old passenger, Garcia said. The men were transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Garcia said.

The 61-year-old driver from Gray, Tennessee, and the 19-year-old from Jonesborough, Tennessee, were visiting Orlando and were leaving when they were shot.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear and remains under investigation. For now, troopers have no immediate information on the suspect vehicle that fled, Garcia said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call FHP at 407-737- 2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida highway shooting injures 2 Tennessee men