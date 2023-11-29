Two men to trial on drug, weapons charges

Nov. 29—A 23-year-old Meadville man is headed to trial on felony drug and weapons charges in a case where authorities said an attempt to flush drugs down the toilet resulted in some packages becoming stuck.

Traeshawn Shondell Martin, listed as homeless in court documents, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Another man accused in the case, Treyvon Jd Scott, 23, of Willoughby, Ohio, waived his preliminary hearing before Pendolino last month.

The two men were arrested after Meadville city police and other members of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Spring Street at about 3:10 p.m. Sept. 13, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by police in the case.

As they announced their presence, officers saw someone through a window of the upstairs apartment they planned to search, according to the affidavit. They then breached the front door and raced upstairs, where the first two to arrive saw Martin about to leave the apartment through the back door.

As they ordered Martin to the ground, Scott came out of the bathroom in the apartment, police reported. Officers soon found a variety of packaged drugs in the toilet, which were photographed and retrieved.

"Some of the items had to be pulled out of the toilet's down spout as they were stuck from the large size," according to the affidavit. The controlled substances consisted of cocaine, heroin methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A subsequent search of the residence led to the discovery of an AR-15 rifle, a .45-caliber handgun and various forms of drug paraphernalia, police reported. A large bag of methamphetamine was found in the drain of the toilet.

Both men face four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and four felony counts of conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver. Both men also face four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott faces a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited related to the AR-15. The criminal complaint filed by police states that Scott was prohibited from possessing the weapon due to a previous conviction. He also faces a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.

Martin faces a felony count of altering marks of identification related to the alleged removal of the serial number on a Polymer Striker Firearm found by police.

Scott remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail while Martin was assigned bail of $150,000. Both men are awaiting formal arraignment in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, with Scott's trial scheduled for the January term and Martin's scheduled for the March term.

